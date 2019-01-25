IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni’s BoU probe details leak

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Museveni’s BoU probe details leak: IGG accused, Mutebile, Kasekende under fire
THE LAST WORD
URA’s unnecessary headquarters: Why government of Uganda’s approach of owning buildings to save on rent is economically unproductive
MOTORING
Stolen motor vehicle number plate: How to avoid it and what to do if you’re hit
FRANKLY SPEAKING
Housen Mushema on his modeling and acting: `Rising up and having hope in life counts’
ANALYSIS
The Kabulasoke solar plant: A critique on where and how to use solar electric energy
BUSINESS
Egg prices fall as supply goes up: Kenya’s increase in supply spells doom to Ugandan farmers
HEALTH
Fake health news: How it can lead you to make dangerous decisions
COMMENT
The road ahead for the DRC: To secure the political transition Tshisekedi will have to reach out to presidents Kagame, Museven
ARTS & CULTURE
Why do you exist? To be happy or sad?: A new exhibition asks questions that annoy and delight
THE WEEK
Makerere: MUASA boss responds to Nawangwe over suspension