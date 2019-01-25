Friday , January 25 2019
IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni’s BoU probe details leak

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week's THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Museveni’s BoU probe details leak: IGG accused, Mutebile, Kasekende under fire

THE LAST WORD
URA’s unnecessary headquarters: Why government of Uganda’s approach of owning buildings to save on rent is economically unproductive

MOTORING
Stolen motor vehicle number plate: How to avoid it and what to do if you’re hit

FRANKLY SPEAKING
Housen Mushema on his modeling and acting: `Rising up and having hope in life counts’

ANALYSIS
The Kabulasoke solar plant: A critique on where and how to use solar electric energy

BUSINESS
Egg prices fall as supply goes up: Kenya’s increase in supply spells doom to Ugandan farmers

HEALTH
Fake health news: How it can lead you to make dangerous decisions

COMMENT
The road ahead for the DRC: To secure the political transition Tshisekedi will have to reach out to presidents Kagame, Museven

ARTS & CULTURE
Why do you exist? To be happy or sad?: A new exhibition asks questions that annoy and delight

THE WEEK
Makerere: MUASA boss responds to Nawangwe over suspension

 

