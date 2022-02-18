IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni, Mbabazi connection

Friday , February 18 2022
Lato Milk
The Independent February 18, 2022

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online (details bottom)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
The new Museveni, Mbabazi connection: Can their new plan stave-off coup fear?

THE LAST WORD
The Uganda-DRC case: How the ruling against Uganda presents Africa a golden opportunity to expose the hypocrisy of ICJ

COMMENT
Africa: World Radio Day: Why radio remains Africa’s lifeline in a digital world according to a survey of 34 African

BUSINESS
Focus turns to food and housing standards as L. Albert Oil Development Project gathers pace

ANALYSIS
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: America developing new warfare technology

ANALYSIS
Low student loan recovery: 9% recovery rate threatens government support to needy bright students

