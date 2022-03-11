IN THE INDEPENDENT: Muhoozi’s hot tweets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Muhoozi’s hot tweets: Should the General be banned from social media?

THE LAST WORD

On Mao’s Twitter war: How the radical extremism of NUP is the best recruiting ground for Museveni

COMMENT

Ukraine tragedy: Rebutting Andrew Mwenda’s attempt to intentionally or unintentionally distorts facts to suit his arguments

BUSINESS

Eskom to lose Kiira and Nalubaale dams concession: The government took over operation and maintenance of a 50MW Namanve Thermal plant last month

ANALYSIS

The Elephant in Ugandan courtrooms: Why has no court pronounced itself on Kakwenza’s torture case?

ANALYSIS

Museveni miscalculates parish development cash: Why President’s false math could be costly

