IN THE INDEPENDENT: Muhoozi’s hot tweets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Muhoozi’s hot tweets: Should the General be banned from social media?

THE LAST WORD
On Mao’s Twitter war: How the radical extremism of NUP is the best recruiting ground for Museveni

COMMENT
Ukraine tragedy: Rebutting Andrew Mwenda’s attempt to intentionally or unintentionally distorts facts to suit his arguments

BUSINESS
Eskom to lose Kiira and Nalubaale dams concession: The government took over operation and maintenance of a 50MW Namanve Thermal plant last month

ANALYSIS
The Elephant in Ugandan courtrooms: Why has no court pronounced itself on Kakwenza’s torture case?

ANALYSIS
Museveni miscalculates parish development cash: Why President’s false math could be costly

