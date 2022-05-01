Sunday , May 1 2022
Home / In The Magazine / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Muhoozi birthday diplomacy

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Muhoozi birthday diplomacy

The Independent May 1, 2022 In The Magazine, The News Today Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER
Birthday diplomacy of Gen. Muhoozi: Why crowd wanted him anointed but Museveni wasn’t baited

THE LAST WORD
The real problem with Vinci: The power, influence, exorbitant dubious deals and the inevitably coming fall of Enrica Pinetti

ANALYSIS
DPP grapples with human trafficking: Prosecutors cry out for resources to tackle the vice

BUSINESS
How will banks perform as the economy recovers?: Borrowers took more loans in 2021 compared to a year before

COMMENTS
Mwenda wrong on real problem of Uganda: The contradictions in his arguments and the contempt he holds Ugandans in, especially the educated, is striking

ANALYSIS
3 lions electrocuted in national park: Electric fencing, lodge owners on the spot

