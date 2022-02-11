IN THE INDEPENDENT: Military coup fear mounts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Military coup fear mounts: Why the soldiers want change

THE LAST WORD

The Museveni-Mutebile conundrum: Why their opposing views still represent the ideological contention over Uganda’s destiny

COMMENTS

Let them eat respect?: Why plenty of observers are confident that workers who feel ignored will become a far-right constituency

BUSINESS

East African records little progress to reduce inequality: Uganda scores poorly on all indicators – health, education and social protection

ANALYSIS

Uganda ordered to pay $325m to DR Congo in war damages: The long awaited judgment found the two countries in similar circumstances that led to the case

ANALYSIS

Bobi Wine wants EU to act on Museveni: Urges them to stop associating with `dictators’

