IN THE INDEPENDENT: Military coup fear mounts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Military coup fear mounts: Why the soldiers want change
THE LAST WORD
The Museveni-Mutebile conundrum: Why their opposing views still represent the ideological contention over Uganda’s destiny
COMMENTS
Let them eat respect?: Why plenty of observers are confident that workers who feel ignored will become a far-right constituency
BUSINESS
East African records little progress to reduce inequality: Uganda scores poorly on all indicators – health, education and social protection
ANALYSIS
Uganda ordered to pay $325m to DR Congo in war damages: The long awaited judgment found the two countries in similar circumstances that led to the case
ANALYSIS
Bobi Wine wants EU to act on Museveni: Urges them to stop associating with `dictators’