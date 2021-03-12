Friday , March 12 2021
THE INDEPENDENT: Kenya’s maize war, Uganda trade woes

COVER STORY
Kenya’s maize war, Uganda trade woes: Can the EAC survive?

THE LAST WORD
The Besigyesisation of Bobi Wine: Why it is sad that Bobi Wine has moved to Besigye’s dangerous position of permanent protester

COMMENT
Working as a journalist in Uganda: Why low pay, government intimidation and spies in the newsrooms and lack of training make it tough

BUSINESS
UAE retains position as biggest buyer of Ugandan products: But China retained the top slot as seller of products to the East African nation

ANALYSIS
Kenya’s maize ban: What lessons for Uganda?

BUSINESS
Avoiding taxes: URA cracks whip on DTS flouters

JUDICIARY
Owiny Dollo still in the news: Mabirizi petitions Judicial Service Commission

