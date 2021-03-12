THE INDEPENDENT: Kenya’s maize war, Uganda trade woes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Kenya’s maize war, Uganda trade woes: Can the EAC survive?

THE LAST WORD

The Besigyesisation of Bobi Wine: Why it is sad that Bobi Wine has moved to Besigye’s dangerous position of permanent protester

COMMENT

Working as a journalist in Uganda: Why low pay, government intimidation and spies in the newsrooms and lack of training make it tough

BUSINESS

UAE retains position as biggest buyer of Ugandan products: But China retained the top slot as seller of products to the East African nation

ANALYSIS

Kenya’s maize ban: What lessons for Uganda?

BUSINESS

Avoiding taxes: URA cracks whip on DTS flouters

JUDICIARY

Owiny Dollo still in the news: Mabirizi petitions Judicial Service Commission

