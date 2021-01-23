IN THE INDEPENDENT: How Bobi Wine shocked Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

How Bobi Wine shocked Museveni: Why the knockout plan from the reds failed

THE LAST WORD

The price of shortsightedness: How Bobi Wine is turning his moment of triumph into a missed opportunity for strategic leadership

COMMENT

The danger of deplatforming Trump: Banishing Trump from social media ignores behavioral science and might be even riskier

ECONOMY

Uganda turns to foreign lenders again to secure Shs 10.3 trillion: But isn’t the country’s public debt gravitating towards a crisis?

ANALYSIS

Behind Museveni’s ‘Sectarianism’talk: He should be harmonising and reconciling a divided country, say critics

WORLD

Biden’s promise to Africa: During their campaign, U.S. President Joe Biden and his running mate then, Vice President Kamala Harris set out the following agenda for the African Diaspora:

ELECTIONS

Uganda’s election: EU calls for probe into Uganda election violence, rigging

HEALTH

Interview with WHO: COVID-19 variants & vaccines

