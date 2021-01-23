Saturday , January 23 2021
IN THE INDEPENDENT: How Bobi Wine shocked Museveni

The Independent January 23, 2021

 

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online (details bottom)

COVER STORY
How Bobi Wine shocked Museveni: Why the knockout plan from the reds failed

THE LAST WORD
The price of shortsightedness: How Bobi Wine is turning his moment of triumph into a missed opportunity for strategic leadership

COMMENT
The danger of deplatforming Trump: Banishing Trump from social media ignores behavioral science and might be even riskier

ECONOMY
Uganda turns to foreign lenders again to secure Shs 10.3 trillion:  But isn’t the country’s public debt gravitating towards a crisis?

ANALYSIS
Behind Museveni’s ‘Sectarianism’talk: He should be harmonising and reconciling a divided country, say critics

WORLD
Biden’s promise to Africa: During their campaign, U.S. President Joe Biden and his running mate then, Vice President Kamala Harris set out the following agenda for the African Diaspora:

ELECTIONS
Uganda’s election: EU calls for probe into Uganda election violence, rigging

HEALTH
Interview with WHO: COVID-19 variants & vaccines

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

 

 

 

