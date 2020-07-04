IN THE INDEPENDENT: Elections money could kill economy

COVER STORY

Elections money could kill economy: What International lenders fear most about 2021

THE LAST WORD

Inside Uganda’s election budget: Why opportunities that theoretically exist to cut wasteful public spending are politically impossible

ANALYSIS

Africa waited for solutions to health crises in the past: Will it be different for COVID-19?

COMMENT

Proposed ‘scientific’ election is bad idea: Why Uganda shouldn’t be thinking of being the first to do it with an EC that appears to be fidgeting

HEALTH

Spreading COVID-19 controversy: Asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic,symptomatic: what is the difference?

COMMENT

Taking climate risk seriously: Why businesses and governments must adapt now to the inevitable global warming over the next decade

BUSINESS

Round three: BoU, Sudhir to face off at Supreme Court: But commercial lawyers argue that the central bank is simply cleaning its face and that the law is not on its side

TOURISM

Uganda lions in danger: Numbers fewer than earlier indicated

