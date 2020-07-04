IN THE INDEPENDENT: Elections money could kill economy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Elections money could kill economy: What International lenders fear most about 2021
THE LAST WORD
Inside Uganda’s election budget: Why opportunities that theoretically exist to cut wasteful public spending are politically impossible
ANALYSIS
Africa waited for solutions to health crises in the past: Will it be different for COVID-19?
COMMENT
Proposed ‘scientific’ election is bad idea: Why Uganda shouldn’t be thinking of being the first to do it with an EC that appears to be fidgeting
HEALTH
Spreading COVID-19 controversy: Asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic,symptomatic: what is the difference?
COMMENT
Taking climate risk seriously: Why businesses and governments must adapt now to the inevitable global warming over the next decade
BUSINESS
Round three: BoU, Sudhir to face off at Supreme Court: But commercial lawyers argue that the central bank is simply cleaning its face and that the law is not on its side
TOURISM
Uganda lions in danger: Numbers fewer than earlier indicated