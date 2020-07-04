Saturday , July 4 2020
Airtel
Home / In The Magazine / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Elections money could kill economy
Covid-19 Image

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Elections money could kill economy

The Independent July 4, 2020 In The Magazine, NEWS ANALYSIS, The News Today Leave a comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online from midnight tonight

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Elections money could kill economy: What International lenders fear most about 2021

THE LAST WORD
Inside Uganda’s election budget: Why opportunities that theoretically exist to cut wasteful public spending are politically impossible

ANALYSIS
Africa waited for solutions to health crises in the past: Will it be different for COVID-19?

COMMENT
Proposed ‘scientific’ election is bad idea: Why Uganda shouldn’t be thinking of being the first to do it with an EC that appears to be fidgeting

HEALTH
Spreading COVID-19 controversy: Asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic,symptomatic: what is the difference?

COMMENT
Taking climate risk seriously: Why businesses and governments must adapt now to the inevitable global warming over the next decade

BUSINESS
Round three: BoU, Sudhir to face off at Supreme Court: But commercial lawyers argue that the central bank is simply cleaning its face and that the law is not on its side

TOURISM
Uganda lions in danger: Numbers fewer than earlier indicated

*** YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved