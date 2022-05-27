Saturday , May 28 2022
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / In The Magazine / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Col Besigye’s protests

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Col Besigye’s protests

The Independent May 27, 2022 In The Magazine, The News Today Leave a comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online (details bottom)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Col. Besigye’s protests: Will they ever achieve change?

THE LAST WORD
Uganda’s Prisoners’ Dilemma: Why public investments and appointments are economically inefficient in multi ethnic societies

ANALYSIS
America snubs Museveni again: Crackdown on opposition cited as US AFRICOM commander ends East African tour without Kampala visit

ANALYSIS
Plastic pollution worries NEMA: Manufacturers have the responsibility to collect their waste, says Akankwasah

BUSINESS
Insurance premiums reach record high of Shs1.18trillion: Russia-Ukraine war could deter economic recovery leading to a rise in policy lapses and low new policy uptake and renewals

COMMENTS
Escalating prices of vegetable oil, soap: Support Small Holder Farmers to grow oil seeds such as sesame, soya bean, and sunflower to increase production of the same

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved