IN THE INDEPENDENT: Col Besigye’s protests

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Col. Besigye’s protests: Will they ever achieve change?

THE LAST WORD

Uganda’s Prisoners’ Dilemma: Why public investments and appointments are economically inefficient in multi ethnic societies

ANALYSIS

America snubs Museveni again: Crackdown on opposition cited as US AFRICOM commander ends East African tour without Kampala visit

ANALYSIS

Plastic pollution worries NEMA: Manufacturers have the responsibility to collect their waste, says Akankwasah

BUSINESS

Insurance premiums reach record high of Shs1.18trillion: Russia-Ukraine war could deter economic recovery leading to a rise in policy lapses and low new policy uptake and renewals

COMMENTS

Escalating prices of vegetable oil, soap: Support Small Holder Farmers to grow oil seeds such as sesame, soya bean, and sunflower to increase production of the same

