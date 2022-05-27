IN THE INDEPENDENT: Col Besigye’s protests

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Col. Besigye’s protests: Will they ever achieve change?
THE LAST WORD
Uganda’s Prisoners’ Dilemma: Why public investments and appointments are economically inefficient in multi ethnic societies
ANALYSIS
America snubs Museveni again: Crackdown on opposition cited as US AFRICOM commander ends East African tour without Kampala visit
ANALYSIS
Plastic pollution worries NEMA: Manufacturers have the responsibility to collect their waste, says Akankwasah
BUSINESS
Insurance premiums reach record high of Shs1.18trillion: Russia-Ukraine war could deter economic recovery leading to a rise in policy lapses and low new policy uptake and renewals
COMMENTS
Escalating prices of vegetable oil, soap: Support Small Holder Farmers to grow oil seeds such as sesame, soya bean, and sunflower to increase production of the same