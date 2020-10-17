IN THE INDEPENDENT: Chinese, Ugandans fight over Karuma

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Chinese, Ugandans fight over Karuma Dam: Museveni accused of switch sides

THE LAST WORD

Uganda’s addiction to borrowing: Why our country continues to take more and more loans and what this means for the economy

NEWS ANALYSIS

Uganda democracy in decline: New report shows why changing leaders doesn’t change politics in Africa

COMMENTS

COVID-19 deepens challenges of informality: The pandemic and measures to control it have changed the ball game, especially for women

BUSINESS

URA’s Shs1tn first quarter surplus: Economic experts warn that it is too early to celebrate the performance

NEWS ANALYSIS

Party’s want more money from govt: NRM set to take Shs12 bn of released Shs15 bn

NEWS ANALYSIS

Tough times for Africa’s upstream oil and gas: How is the Covid-19 pandemic impacting investment in large-scale oil and gas developments in sub-Saharan Africa? Ian Lewis sees tough times ahead

BUSINESS

Post Bank embarks on digital transformation journey: Lender faces an uphill task of hooking more customers

