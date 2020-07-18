Immigration officials questioned over UGX 2.8B unpaid debt

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has questioned officials from the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) over their failure to pay a 2.87 billion Shillings debt to a German firm, Muhlbauer High Tech International.

The firm was contracted by the government to update the voter’s register for the 2011 general election and to also produce National Identity Cards for Ugandans, a deal worth Euros 64 million (185 billion Shillings). But according to the Directorate’s accounts statements, a sum of 2.87 billion Shillings is captured as arrears.

Stephen Bwire, the entity’s Principal Accountant said the money is an obligation to the German firm for equipment used in registration for National Identity Cards.

The officials led by Maj. Gen. Kasiita-Gowa had appeared before the committee to respond to audit queries raised by Auditor General John Muwanga in the financial year 2018/2019. During the meeting, they were also asked to evaluate the performance of the firm. Gen Kasiita-Gowa said that the company has performed despite several challenges

Legislators wondered why the debt has dragged on for years without being given priority. Kashari North MP Wilberforce Yaguma said that government entities can easily suffer interest on the unpaid debts.

But Bwire said that the debt is just brought forward and was not created in the financial year under review. Yaguma maintained that this does not make the situation better before Gowa committed their willingness to settle the debt.

Bwire added that the Immigration Directorate is engaging the Ministry of Finance and that when the money is provided, the debt shall be cleared.

PAC Chairperson Nathan Nandala Mafabi said that such debts should not form queries. Nandala added that his committee would to follow up on the progress made on the debt in the financial year 2019/2020 audit report.

*********

URN