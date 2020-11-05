Illegal stamps fueling charcoal and animal business in Amuru, Nebbi districts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Amuru district are concerned with the booming illicit charcoal and animal business in the landing sites along the River Nile in Amuru and Nebbi.

The illicit charcoal and animal business is being carried out at Atoro, Oforo and Kampala landing sites among others.

Michael Lakony, the LCV chairperson Amuru says in most cases, the suspects use illegal stamps to stamp illegal receipts to give passage for the charcoal and animals including cattle and goats across the Nile to Nebbi district from Amuru district.

James Odoch, a resident of Oforo landing site says the booming illicit business has led to increased theft or animal cases as well as massive tree cutting for charcoal.

According to Odoch, a goat costs about 90,000 to 135000 Shillings while a sack of charcoal costs between 13,000 to 20,000 and a cow costs between 600,000 to 1.2 Million Shillings when sailed across the River Nile to West Nile region.

Emmanuel Bwambale, the DPC Amuru district says they have already identified the key suspects using the illegal stamps and an operation is in the offing.

Several of the landing sites connect Amuru to Nebbi, Arua via Rhino Camp and Obongi in the West Nile region.

