IGP warns commanders against conducting unplanned operations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector-General of Police, Martin Ochola, has cautioned police commanders against carrying out unplanned operations.

Ochola explains that lack of planning is the source of mistakes during policing and security operations. Ochola’s warning was contained in a speech read by the police’s Chief Police Commissar, Asan Kasingye, at the pass out of 44 police commanders at Bwebajja Police College.

The commanders whose refresher training was sanctioned by Ochola on September 21 last year, were taken through focused leadership, command, crime management, investigations and planning operations.

“I, therefore, expect you to add value to the organizations and the wider community by being able to plan and conduct police operations. Develop and apply leadership and management best practices,” Ochola said.

On several occasions, police have been accused of acting in panic while responding to demonstrations, protests and riots. This has left several people killed or injured by unnecessarily fired bullets and teargas canisters.

At least 54 people were killed in November protests in Kampala Metropolitan and other districts following the arrest of the then presidential candidate, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine. The fatalities and casualties were attributed to the panic response of police and military response.

“Observe, promote and protect human rights. Demonstrate knowledge of political consciousness and ideological orientation. Apply investigative and intelligence skills. Undertake police staff duties at both tactical and operational levels,” Ochola added.

Elly Womanya, the deputy director Human Resource Directorate, said more funding is needed to enable senior police officers to undergo refresher courses where they can attain certificates, bachelors and master’s degrees.

Womanya said if more money is allocated, police management would increase the number of senior officers enrolled for refreshers, construct new accommodation structures and new classrooms.

Superintendent of Police Abdullah Othman Kitimbo was awarded as the overall best student. His award was attributed to professionalism, the self-drive, positive motivation of colleagues, intellectual excellence, maturity and integrity.

********

URN