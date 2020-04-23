IGP rallies muslims to observe COVID-19 guidelines during Ramadhan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martin Okoth Ochola has called on all Muslims to continue strictly observing the 35 guidelines issued by the government on limiting the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) even during the month of Ramadhan.

Muslims across the world will tomorrow, April 24 start their holy month of Ramadhan that is observed through dawn to dusk fasting for 29 to 30 days.

In a message read from him by the police deputy spokesperson Polly Namaye, the IGP said he was aware that this year’s fasting comes at a very challenging moment when the coronavirus pandemic is devastating economies across the globe. In order to limit its spread, governments across the world have imposed strict directives that limit social contact.

These measures among others include; the closure of prayer places such as mosques. However, during Ramadhan there is always increased piety and many Muslims flock to mosques to pray, donate to the poor and do many other acts of charity.

But in his message, Ochola said many of these things will continue to be restricted because they might put the lives of people in jeopardy by exposing them to the virus.

He said those who need to donate food to the poor Muslims for breaking the fast should do so through the National Taskforce or the community leadership in order not to expose people to the potential of contracting the virus.

Ochola says Muslim leaders should help the government and law enforcement officers to see that their followers adhere to government guidelines such as physical distancing. He added that for the time that the country has been under lockdown, they have noticed a reduction in general crime but noted that there has been an increase in domestic violence.

