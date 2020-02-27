IGP orders quick investigations into Nansana shooting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police –IGP Martin Okoth Ochola has ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to conduct thorough investigations into the shooting in Nansana municipality which claimed the life of Daniel Kyeyune, supposedly a People Power activist.

Preliminary police findings indicate that Kyeyune who was shot dead by unidentified people on Tuesday night is a son to David Kabuye, a Special Police Constable attached to Kasubi Police Station.

Kyeyune was gunned when police and local defense unit personnel clashed with People Power supporters returning from a funeral of their colleague Ritah Nabukenya in Kiboga district.

Nabukenya succumbed to injuries she sustained in an accident at Nakawa market on her way to a botched a consultative meeting by Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine at Pope Paul Memorial hotel in Kampala.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says the IGP has reached out to Kyeyune’s family in Nankulabye to express his heartfelt condolences.

He also says the IGP has instructed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to expeditiously investigate the controversy surrounding Kyeyune’s shooting.

According to Onyango, the task team has already reconstructed the scene and is reviewing among other things recordings from CCTV cameras, 999 dispatch and accounts from witnessed to identify the culprit.

The team has also recovered three spent cartridges,a stone and left sandal from the scene. The team has also interviewed all officers who were patrolling that night and submitted their firearms for forensic analysis.

Major Yusuf Katamba, the UPDF First Division spokesperson has distanced LDUs from the shooting.

He explains that upon receipt of information of the shooting, UPDF dispatched a team of investigators led by the Wakiso battalion commander to make inquiries and has issued a preliminary report.

