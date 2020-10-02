IGP orders CID to investigate MP Simeo Nsubuga for threatening to kill

The Inspector-General of Police [IGP] Martin Okoth Ochola has directed the Criminal Investigation Department [CID] to investigate Kassanda South MP Simeo Nsubuga for threatening to kill someone over politics.

This follows audio which has been circulating on various media platforms, Nsubuga who recently lost the NRM parliamentary primaries was heard threatening to kill a one Sonko for allegedly trying to woo his supporters to his opponent’s side.

“I am getting reports from the constituency that you are calling my supporters and coordinators that Muhumuza wants them. I’m just asking you, my brother, you still have a young family and children. If you want life, I’m telling you myself, I’m not sending anyone, if you still want life and look after your children, leave the person called Simeo Nsubuga. Don’t say I didn’t tell you. This is a matter of life and death. I have warned you in broad daylight,” Nsubuga is heard telling Sonko who only replies ‘yes sir.’

Now Police says they are going to summon Simeo and Sonko to explain the circumstances surrounding the audio. Fred Enanga, the spokesperson of the Uganda Police said that the IGP was concerned about how Nsubuga, a former police officer, was not only threatening to cause violence to a person but also engaging in offensive communication.

Meanwhile, the police have also said that they are yet to get a report on what caused the fire that burnt part of the Makerere University main building. Enanga said that the committee that was put in place to investigate the blaze was supposed to submit its report on Wednesday but they weren’t able to. He said that they now expect that this report will be complete next week.

A fortnight ago, a mysterious fire caught and burnt part of the main building which houses the office of the vice-chancellor, his deputy in charge of finance and administration, the bursars’ office, the finance office, the public relations office among others.

In other news, the police are also investigating a case of assault involving musicians Buchaman and Rocky Giant. Buchaman and his allies were seen in a video assaulting Rocky Giant for allegedly threatening to kill his children.

URN