IGP dispatches senior officers to probe Masaka self-immolation case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector-General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has dispatched a team of senior officers to Masaka to investigate the circumstances under which a civilian self-immolated at Masaka central police station.

The motorcyclist identified as Hussein Walugembe, a guard at a construction site burnt himself in the office of Ibrahim Ssesanga, the officer in charge of traffic police in Masaka on Thursday after failing to convince him to return his motorcycle.

Walugembe’s boda boda was impounded on June 30, by a traffic officer Julius Ewalu after finding it at a petrol station beyond curfew time. The police officer allegedly suspected that the boda boda was being used to transport passengers.

According to information available to police, Walugembe had just bought the motorcycle which he gave to a friend to use for boda boda business because he personally didn’t know how to ride. When it was impounded, he went to police to demand that it be returned to him but the two officers refused, instead of demanding for 40,000 Shillings from him they asked for Shs.100,000. That’s when he walked out, soaked himself with fuel and set himself ablaze.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists in Kampala that the IGP had sent a team led by the Director of Operations Edward Ochom and his traffic counterpart Bazil Mugisa to investigate the circumstances that triggered the act.

According to Enanga, Elawu and Ssesanga, the acting officer in charge of traffic at Masaka police station is already in custody for the negligence of duty.

Enanga added that Ochola had also directed the Chief Political Commissar of the Police and the Director for Legal Affairs to start training police officers at lower ranks on how to help those who show signs of suicide.

“When people get arrested or things they own are impounded, they start thinking about committing suicide. This is because most times these people have a lot of problems and are always waiting for a trigger to commit suicide. So, we want to help our officers to help these people,” Enanga said.

Walugembe’s immolation sparked riots by boda boda riders in Masaka demanding that the police administration deals with officers in the region who are fond of demanding for bribes after illegally impounding their motorcycles.

According to standing presidential directives, boda boda riders are prohibited from carrying passengers and also moving after 5pm as a means to curb the spread of coronavirus disease.

******

URN