IGG yet to prefer charges against MP Kagabo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of Government (IG) is yet to prefer charges against Bukoto South Member of Parliament, Twaha Kagabo.

Kagabo was picked up after he tried to return the 40 million Shillings that he reportedly received from the residence of the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among under unclear circumstances. He was arrested by the parliamentary police, which handed him to the Inspectorate of Government (IG).

Farouk Kayondo, the Deputy spokesperson at the IG says that Kagabo was on Tuesday briefly held in their custody before being released on bond pending investigations.

Uganda Radio Network-URN has also learnt that before his release, the MP was questioned and the Inspectorate of Government obtained a statement from him as well as the 40 million which is to form part of the evidence.

According to Kayondo, the IG reserves the right to summon the MP at any point during its investigations of the matter. Kagabo is supposed to report back for further questioning on Friday.

Before his arrest, Kagabo addressed the Shadow Cabinet chaired by the Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, seeking to return the money that was highly criticized by the public and his party, the National Unity Platform-NUP.

“Some time ago, I received money to a tune of 40 million on my account, and shortly after that I was also invited to pick money…40 million which money, I was told was an arrangement internally from parliament. And I received this money,” Kagabo partly told members of the Shadow Cabinet.

Kagabo said that he decided to return the money after soul searching and advice from his electorate. Kagabo told Mpuuga that he had picked the money from the Speaker’s residence and the Leader of Opposition asked him to return it.

But Among denied giving the MP money and she directed the Rules, Privileges, and Discipline Committee of Parliament to probe Kagabo.

During the plenary on Tuesday, Among said that she doesn’t know Kagabo’s intention and described his action as an abuse of the institution of parliament.

“This House is not for playing politics, he has to show us who gave him the money…from where and what the money was meant for. It is our responsibility to protect the image of this House. When you start that kind of behavior, you will have to face the law,” Among said. Among tasked the committee to investigate the matter and report back to the House in one month.

In June, the media was awash with reports indicating that MPs had received 40 million Shillings ahead of the budget that was approved under questionable circumstances. NUP described the cash handout as immoral and illegal and directed its MPs to return the money when some MPs approached the party leadership for guidance.

The decision was reached in a crisis meeting chaired by the NUP president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu at the party headquarters.

In a statement, NUP alleged that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) MPs were receiving the money in cash from Parliament, while the Opposition and Independent MPs were receiving it from the residence of Speaker, Anita Among.

Parliament dismissed the alleged payout to the legislators. Chris Obore, the Director of Communication and Public Affairs at Parliament, said that the institution was not aware of the transaction and instead advised NUP to interest the accountability Committees in the matter if indeed there had been any such payment outside the known procedures of parliament.

Kayondo told URN that when the Inspectorate of Government carries out an arrest, the suspect is kept in their holding facility and transferred to the Central Police Station for overnight detention if they are to be charged the next day.

“If we charge you, then we get you from CPS and take you to the Anti-Corruption Court. Or, we can arrest and keep the suspect in detention, question them, and give the suspect IG bond pending further questioning. Now like the MP, he is not going to run away…so ideally such people are given IG bond,” Kayondo explains.

He notes that the release on IG bond or detention and transfer to Police pending presentation in Court within 48 hours depends on the magnitude of the case.

Asked about the IG bond, Kayondo said that this is free like the police bond.

The Inspectorate of Government is provided for under the Constitution and the Inspectorate of Government Act and it is charged with the responsibility of eliminating corruption, abuse of authority, and public office.

The IG mandate includes investigation or causing investigation of corruption cases, arrest or causing the arrest of suspects, prosecution, making orders and giving directions during investigations, access, search and inspecting premises or property or bank account or safe deposit box among others.

*****

URN