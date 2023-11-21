IGG recommends demotion of Old Kampala SSS headteacher, recovery of sh107million

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The challenges plaguing Old Kampala Senior Secondary School have taken another turn with the unveiling of a comprehensive report by the Inspector General of Government (IGG). The report exposes systemic issues within the once-prestigious institution, shedding light on various cases of mismanagement.

The 100-page report from the IGG includes recommendations for the Ministry of Education to transfer or demote the head teacher, William Ssuuna. The basis for this recommendation revolves around maladministration, abuse of office, and mismanagement of funds attributed to his leadership.

“The permanent secretary ministry of education and sports…should transfer or demote Mr. Ssuuna William Headteacher Old Kampala SSS…,” the November 2023 report from IGG reads, in part, before detailing six misdemeanors the headteacher committed.

The recommendation is grounded in several concerning actions uncovered during the investigation.

One major factor mentioned is the irregular spending of public resources without an approved budget. The investigators discovered that, up until August, the school operated without an approved budget.

Furthermore, the report reveals that the headteacher made irregular payments totaling sh73.22 million. He also made withholding tax deductions amounting to over 6.3 million shillings from contractors but failed to remit the funds to the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), as mandated by the law.

“Withholding tax deductions from payments made to Mudde Duada Lubulwa an Nansamba Sharifah a total of UGX 6.325,560 were not remitted to URA until the inspector of government commended investigations,” the report adds.

The IGG report also mentions a matter of a bus company that sought to hire the school property on plot 19 Namirembe road. The investigation uncovered that Societe Provincial De Transport (SPT) sought to rent the school premises. Surprisingly, they deposited sh30 million shillings using a school fee deposit slip without indicating the purpose before the school responded to their letter or provided a formal contract agreement.

“Mr Ssuuna William, headteacher was not transparent in this transaction of attempt to rent out Namirembe road, a company called SPT company. he did not officially respond to the request by spt or communicate the Board of Governor’s decision rejecting the transaction between the company and the school,” the report indicated. The headteacher’s unauthorized hiring of contract teachers, without board approval, and poor relations with staff and board members are also key factors in the decision. Old Kampala SSS has faced troubled times for a decade.

Once, the ministry closed the school due to student strikes linked to internal issues. Ssuuna’s arrival intensified problems. James Mubiru, a KCCA councilor and alumnus, prompted an IGG investigation into board irregularities. The school board in reply also lodged complaints with the Ministry of Education and IGG, accusing the headteacher of maladministration, abuse of power, and financial misuse. The school board, which has the backing of a section of former students and staff members also invoked Suuna’s past work history to substantiate their claims against the head teacher.

They argue that Suuna has a history of leaving conflicts and mismanagement in his wake and cite his previous record at Luwero Secondary School and Kalinabiri Secondary School

. In their petition, the board couldn’t resist pointing out how the headteacher was ejected from Luweero SS in 2022 by former students who accused him of maladministration, declining performance, examination malpractice, lack of transparency, disrespect of stakeholders, and bribery. They further point out the fact that Suuna has been posted in three schools within the last three years.

In the end, the Inspector General of Government (IGG) combined both complaints and initiated a comprehensive investigation into all the issues raised.

However, during the early stages of the investigation, the ministry attempted to transfer Suuna to Kijabwemi SS in Masaka city, a move that was strongly opposed by the IGG. Despite Mubiru’s accusations against the board, the investigation by the Inspector General of Government (IGG) revealed no irregularities in the procurement and payment processes for the perimeter fence works, as alleged.

However, the report recommended that the school board should establish a designated school account for the efficient management and easy traceability of capital development projects. Concerns were also raised about the procedures for renting out school premises, including classrooms and football pitches. The IGG recommended that a clear and publicly available set of regulations be established for the hiring or renting of these premises.

“This should include; among other things, that fees should be paid to school’ designated bank accounts and who authorizes such payments. there should be checks and balances to avoid conflict of interest and possible compromises,” says the report. The investigations also uncovered that the school management had a tendency to engage non-prequalified suppliers, deviating from the institution’s established procurement and disposal guidelines.

It was found that during the period spanning 2022 and 2023, both the former headteacher, James Muloni, and the current headteacher, Ssuuna, irregularly authorized the disbursement of over 224.5 million shillings to the school’s procurement officer, Luwano Meddy, for the purchase of school items. However, the investigation revealed that items worth over 107.6 million shillings could not be accounted for.

“Therefore at of UGX 107,632,900 advanced to you to purchase the said items was mismanaged and thus causing finance loss to the government… the purpose of this letter is to direct you to refund…within six months. failure to do so will lead to prosecution,” the IGG noted in a separate letter to Luwano. Following the release of the report, our reporter discovered that there was a sense of jubilation among teachers and members of the board.

They expressed enthusiasm, stating that they are eagerly anticipating the Ministry to implement the recommendations made by the IGG. One of them conveyed to our reporter, “We are all now awaiting the ministry to effect the recommendation of the IGG.” Our reporter was unable to reach Ssuuna Williams for a comment at the time of publishing this story, as his phone calls went unanswered. Additionally, attempts to visit the school twice proved unsuccessful, as the institution is presently secured against “uninvited guests.”

Prior to the release of the IGG’s report, the school faced another scandal when the headteacher was arrested on allegations of malpractice by UNEB. H

He was accused of being in possession of a UNEB paper a day before its official sitting. This incident has also sparked unrest within the school and among former students who assert that such an occurrence had never taken place in the history of the school.

The school has played a pivotal role in nurturing notable individuals, including prominent figures such as Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, Uganda’s former Vice President Gilbert Bukenya, Pastor Robert Kayanja, Gen (Rtd) David Tinyefuza, Moses Kigongo, and businessman Sudhir Ruparelia among others.

****

URN