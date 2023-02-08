IGG probes Kabale University management

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top management of Kabale University is under investigation by the office of the Inspectorate of Government over allegations of discrimination in staff promotions, recruitment, and review of university policies.

According to a highly placed source at the university who preferred anonymity, top management has influenced the recruitment of staff and promotions based on ethnicity and religion, ever since the university was turned into a public institution in July 2015.

On Tuesday evening, Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, the Deputy Inspector General of Government visited the University at Kikungiri Hill and held a closed-door meeting with more than 200 staff.

Muhairwe was accompanied by Sam Agaba, Inspector General of Government in charge of the Kigezi sub-region. After the meeting, Muhairwe said that her office has received several complaints from the university staff, support staff, and members of the public accusing the University’s top management of biased promotions and recruitment.

Muhairwe says that the top management has been given two months to respond to the allegations. She also says that next week, she will meet the University Council to present the complaints.

Canon Johnson Baryantuma Munono, the University Secretary refuted all the allegations against the university management.

URN