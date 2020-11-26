IGG halts funding to 20 Nusaf groups in Abim

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Government- IGG has halted funding of 20 groups under the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund- NUSAF project in Abim district.

Currently, Abim district is implementing 59 projects under Nusaf program. Eight of the projects are Village Revolving Funds, 21 are Improved Household Income Support Programs and 30 are Labour Intensive Public Works.

The directive from the IGG follows an inquiry that discovered that the affected groups had no clear information about group members while groups had bank signatories who are non-members.

The IGG has also directed the Resident District Commissioner Abim, Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka to ensure that the groups accounts are blocked from receiving further funding until the inspectorate issues a new directive.

Some of the 20 groups include; Bed Ata South Ox-traction for beans, Oretha Primary School Tree Planting, Poro Tree Planting, Olem Central Block Farm for Beans, and Akwangagwel Nursery Bed.

However, the inspectorate cleared only 39 out of 59 groups to continue receiving their funds for intended activities.

During the financial year 2019/2020, the Office of the Prime Minister dispersed about 1.7 Billion Shillings for 59 groups in Abim district. However, by the time of the Inspectorate instituted an investigation, 221. 3 Million Shillings had been withdrawn by the groups including those that have been stopped from receiving the funds.

Commenting on the report from the IGG, Hashaka said that he will act based on the recommendations.

“I have received a copy of the report and I will act. We want to change the face of Abim and always demand value for money,” he said on Wednesday.

In September, Hashaka stopped DFCU Bank Abim branch and Centenary Bank Kotido branch from disbursing Nusaf Funds to the group accounts following allegations of fraud and the alleged existence of ghost groups.

Six Nusaf officials in Abim are also battling embezzlement charges.

******

URN