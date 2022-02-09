IGG halts approval of Jinja city land board members

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of Government has put a stop to the approval of the Jinja city land board until the proper procedure is followed in constituting it.

Deputy Inspector General of Government Patricia Achan, on Wednesday directed Jinja city authorities, to halt the process of approving the proposed city land board members.

The Jinja city executive members led by the Mayor Peter Kasolo, on Monday seconded six individuals to the membership of the city’s land board.

The members comprised of the land board chairperson, Alex Luganda, Babra Nyamuguru, Zaituni Malole, Philip Bogere, Emmanuel Kamugisha and Innocent Anyole.

The members were slated to be presented to the rest of the councilors for further scrutiny and approval on Friday, since the executive members had unanimously approved their credentials.

However in her letter, Achan informed Kasolo that one of the councilors whose name was withheld, stated that rightful procedures were never adhered too, in the process of presenting nominees to the land board, before the city’s executive committee.

“The mayor in total disregard of the law and procedures, usurped the powers of the city executive committee and single handedly came up with a list of nominees, as members of the Jinja city land board without the knowledge of the city executive committee,” reads the letter.

Achan further stressed that inquiries on the same are underway and she advised Kasolo to refrain from engaging in acts of rallying councilors to approve new members to the city land board, until investigations are expedited. “The IG has commenced investigations and it is in the interest of justice that the process of presentation of the nominees as members of the land board, Jinja city and their approval by the council is halted until conclusion of our investigations,” reads Achan’s letter.

This directive comes barely a day after Kasolo had sacked one of his executive committee members, Richard Mbazira, who doubles as the works secretary over undisclosed reasons.

Kasolo approved receipt of the directive from the IGG’s office, but declined to comment further.

