IGAD: Security improving in region

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has said that the security and conflict situation in the IGAD Sub-region is rapidly improving. IGAD is a trade block comprising of Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan, Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea, Somalia and Ethiopia.

Dr Koang Tutlam Dung, the Representative of the IGAD Chair Country says that at the moment security and conflict situation in the IGAD Sub-region is steadily improving although the region is still affected by the conflicts in the Gulf and Yemen.

Koang who was speaking on Thursday at the IGAD-EU Peer- to- Peer experience sharing workshop on mediation, dialogue and conflict resolution workshop at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala, said the political developments in Ethiopia under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed, has brought significant change in the region.

He also cites the changing situation in South Sudan following the signing of the Revitalized peace agreement among the warring parties, the situation in Somalia where the Government is getting more functional in discharging its duties and responsibilities as some of the indications that the region is becoming stable.

Meanwhile, the Director of Peace and Security -IGAD Siraj Fegessa, says the need for use of dialogue in conflict resolution has become more evident within IGAD member states in achieving milestones to ensure peace, stability and security is attained in the entire region.

He, however, says women and youth should be included in conflict prevention, resolution, peace building and reconciliation in governance and decision-making.

Ambassador Attilio Pacifici, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Uganda says there is a historic wind of change in the Horn of Africa region, which is undergoing changes.

He, however, adds that this is raising hopes across the region but there are risks too. He says there are unprecedented opportunities to accelerate reconciliation and integration among countries in this region but the attacks in Nairobi remind us that spoilers are still seeking to undermine positive changes.

