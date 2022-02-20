IGAD, education ministry partner to train teachers in refugee hosting communities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development-IGAD have started training teachers in refugee-hosting communities.

The teachers from Kyangwali, Kyaka II Rwamwanja, Bidi Bidi, and Nakivale resettlement camps are being taught psychosocial support, life skills, and ICT skills.

Speaking on Saturday at the pass out of the 33 teachers in the first cohort who have completed six months training at Canon Apollo Core PTC in Kabarole district, the head of mission IGAD in Uganda, Lucy Dexbaucher said the training is part of the agreed policies by IGAD member states in March 2017 in Kenya, to implement the Djibouti declaration policies.

The policies focus on formulating acceptable means of supporting refugees in the region through total integration by the host communities by giving them a chance to attain quality education, job opportunities, quality health care among other privileges.

Dexbaucher said two million euros have so far been set aside to facilitate the training of over 1,000 teachers from across all the IGAD member states. She adds that so far, 300 teachers have completed their training in various countries.

Dexbatcher however said there is still more to be done to create peace and stability in the region following the increased influx of refugees in IGAD member states.

Herbert Mukasa, the Principal Canon Apollo Core PTC said the institution lacks ICT equipment, which remains key in the training of the teachers.

Mukasa also wants the training extended to other refugee neighboring districts.

Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Education said that one of the ministry’s priorities is to improve the quality of secondary education in the refugee-hosting communities.

Kaducu also said that there are plans to improve the infrastructure to accommodate learners.

On the shortage of ICT equipment at the training centre, Kaducu said she will liaise with the Ministry of ICT to ensure the matter is addressed.

“We are aware of this problem and we also appreciate the fact that the world is going digital but I’m here to give you the assurance that in a few days, this problem will be fixed once and for all, Kaducu added.

According to records from IGAD, there are at least 4.4 million refugees currently being hosted in the six IGAD member states. The countries include Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea, and Somalia.

*****

URN