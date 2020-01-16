ICT Ministry seeks UGX 92 Bn to assign addresses on locations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National guidance is seeking for 92 billion shillings to set up addresses on locations in the country.

The Ministry also seeks to capture all existing physical addresses into a special database; Assign addresses to all locations in Uganda without a physical address, link all the addresses to the National Identification information database.

This was revealed by officials of the Ministry of ICT led by new sector Ministers Judith Nabakooba and her Deputy Peter Ogwang while meeting MPs on the Committee of ICT to receive the 2020/2021 national budget framework paper.

Vincent Bagire, Permanent Secretary Ministry of ICT says the move is aimed at ensuring security, accessibly, service delivery and also help enhance the location of places in the country.

“We want it to be like in the US or any other developed world where all places have addresses. We will develop a framework for the update of the developed addressing database. The project will lead to reduced costs of providing security, emergency and other government services; reduced crime rate, and ease in collection of demographic information” Bagire said.

If implemented, the project will provide means of physically locating a building or a place.

Some of the schemes used in addressing are House numbering, street naming, postal codes some of which are already happening in Uganda.

The Ministry also seeks 12 Billion for the purchase of 8 camera HD OB van for live coverage for the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation- UBC.

The Ministry is unfunded in their hope to establish a data protection officer, recruitment of 54 key positions in the ICT sector at 10 billion shillings.

They also require 34 billion for Internet bandwidth supply to Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies and also District local Governments.

The Ministry had an approved budget of 178 billion for 2019/2020 financial year.

URN