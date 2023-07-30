ICT ministry partners with JICA to launch joint ICT connect project

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a bid to build the capacity of youth t9 create jobs other than searching for jobs after universities, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) launched a new ICT Industry Promotion Project aimed at supporting the youth.

The project has four expected outputs; Policy Support: policy recommendations and a conceptual framework for an enabling environment to support the ICT services industry are developed.

In November 2022, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, signed a Record of Discussion (ROD) with JICA to strengthen the ICT ecosystem and accelerate the creation of jobs for Ugandan Youth.

The ROD is meant to herald access to one of the world’s most digitized nations, Japan, and its advanced technology knowledge, market, and platforms through the ICT Industry Promotion Project, dubbed UJ-Connect.

With the launch of the UJ-Connect, Uganda is poised to take a significant leap forward in its ICT industry. By leveraging the expertise and resources of Japan, the project aims to create a thriving ecosystem that will drive economic growth, job creation, and technological advancement in the country.