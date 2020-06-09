ICT Minister orders investigation into influx of South Sudan Nationals in Lira

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ICT and National Guidance State Minister Peter Ogwang wants the increasing number of South Sudanese nationals in Lira during the lockdown investigated. He issued the directives while meeting members of the Lira district Covid-19 taskforce in Lira on Monday.

During the meeting, the Lira Resident District Commissioner and task-force chairperson Milton Odongo expressed concern about the huge influx of South Sudanese nationals as one of the biggest challenges to their efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

He explained that members of the Lango community in South Sudan are being forced to trek back home to seek proper medical care since they are not treated there. Odongo also informed the Minister that South Sudanese nationals are flocking the district in search of houses to rent during this lockdown.

Ogwang wondered how South Sudanese are making it to Uganda when the border is closed.

The already charged Minister wondered why the Task Force has failed to act since the borders were closed by President Yoweri Museveni as part of the Covid-19 preventive measures.

In his response, Odongo explained that their attempts to control the influx of South Sudanese nationals to Lira district have been rendered fruitless because the immigration office in the district is closed.

He directed the task force to meet with both local and South Sudanese traders in Lira to agree on how to operate and investigate the influx of the South Sudanese nationals.

Ogwang promised to follow up on the issue of the Immigration Officers through the Internal Affairs Ministry to ensure they return to work as well as investigate the influx of the South Sudanese.

URN