ICT engineer disinfects Entebbe hospital, police stations at own cost

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Semu Nsibirwa, an ICT Engineer and proprietor of Mobile Computers LTD, a software and hardware store on Kampala Road has been disinfecting Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital and police stations in Entebbe and Kisubi for the past three weeks at his own cost.

He made the decision when Uganda confirmed its first COVIID19 case on March 22nd, 2020. According to Nsibirwa, when the first COVID19 patient was admitted at Entebbe hospital, he decided that he would drive to Entebbe from Kampala every day to provide disinfection services as part of his contribution.

He approached the management of Entebbe hospital and Entebbe and Kisubi Police stations, which are also part of the rapid response and surveillance teams and presented his offer on March 25. The three institutions welcomed his offer. Nsibirwa immediately started offering the badly needed services as his own cost.

Using personal income, Nsibirwa disinfected the three places for the last 22 days and spent Shillings 3.3 million in total. He spends Shillings 150,000 each day on fuel and disinfectants.

The jik and liquid Dettol together cost 100,000 in supermarkets particularly Game Stores and Jumia online store. The 45-year-old says he is spending his own resources because he was moved by his Christian belief to put his faith in action in the fight against COVID-19

Nsibirwa, who has three daughters, says he will continue providing the service until he can’t afford to do so. He is however; open to receiving contributions from friends and well-wishers.

Officers at Entebbe police station and traders near the hospital have commended Nsibirwa for disinfecting their premises. Dr. Moses Muwanga, the Director Entebbe Hospital Director, says he was impressed by Nsibirwa’s kind gesture, which is appreciated by staff and patients.

Nsibirwa says he has also received requests from police stations Lubowa, Kajjansi and Nkumba to help them disinfect their premises. He plans to increase the amount of the disinfectant from 60litres to 80 liters and add more time in the afternoon for the exercise.

“This is my way of giving back to society. I have only received some bottles of jik and Dettol from two friends. I’ll keep doing my part until this lockdown is over,” Nsibirwa said.

******

URN