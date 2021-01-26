IAN ORTEGA: Until your neighbor is free, you are not free

A country that works for a few is not a country we can tolerate. A country must work for everyone. A country cannot be… Posted by Ortega Ian on Monday, January 25, 2021

A country that works for a few is not a country we can tolerate. A country must work for everyone. A country cannot be selective.

In a country where some are free, and others are not, then none of us is free. I have repeatedly said that I don’t agree with Bobi Wine on many things, but I can’t be blind to his detention and the hostilities meted out to his supporters.

I aspire towards an ideal, that ideal is a country where we are all free to disagree, to hold divergent opinions, to speak out without fear. I work towards a country where North or East, South or West, everyone gets an equal shot at life, an equal access to opportunities. Your tribe, your political party, your religious affiliation, these things should have no bearing to how far you can get in life.

For we don’t get to choose the sharpness of our noses or the clarity of our accents. I work for an ideal that at the heart of everything, we are all human beings. And there is something called human rights.

Until people like Bobi Wine, and his supporters are free, none of us is free. All else is an illusion of freedom. Freedom where you are allowed to think just a certain way and not the other way is not freedom after all. Freedom where wrong becomes right by the muzzle of the gun is no freedom to celebrate.

Until your neighbor is free, you are not free.