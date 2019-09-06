IAA: Service providers are the backbone of the health insurance industry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | International Air Ambulance has today concluded a highly successful annual Health Service Providers (HSP) workshop, where strategies to strengthen their insurance practices in the next one year were laid out.

Over 400 Health Service Providers (HSP) gathered at hotel Africana on Friday to discuss the health insurance environment and lay strategies to combat fraud and other challenges they face.

It was revealed at the workshop that IAA will start rewarding some health service providers based on different claims parameters such as; compliance in the use of smart (Billing system), timely claims submission, ethical practice, client preference and loyalty.

Since its inception in 2010, IAA has been hosting annual workshop with its affiliated health service providers to act as a platform to communicate the new work processes, engage them on issues that are pertinent to the IAA business for a better client experience and current industry challenges.

Speaking at the event, Andre Ackerman, the CEO of the International Medical Group said ” IAA is committed to leading the insurance sector in offering the most affordable Health insurance solutions in partnership with you.”

He said that IAA as an HMO for IHK and IMC clinics strives to ensure that these facilities set pace in providing affordable, professional and world class primary and tertiary healthcare with quality and specialized treatment. “These are also your partners in treating our shared clientele, as well as your referral facilities for advanced care that may not be available in some of your facilities,” Ackerman reiterated.

He reassured the HSPs that IAA was committed to equipping its health facilities with the latest gadgets.

“We have revamped and significantly upgraded the International Hospital Kampala up to a tune of 4.5 billion Uganda Shillings in new equipment and advanced technology installed in critical areas. Currently specialized services such as: Interventional Radiology, Catha Lab, Kidney Dialysis, Neonatal ICU, Cochlear implants, ERCP and Laser surgery are now available at our facility,” Ackerman emphasized

Herbert Mukoza, the IAA General Manager said the HPS workshop is a forum that we don’t only communicate our concerns but also provide a forum to listen to the challenges that HSP’s face while serving IAA clients, seek clarity on our process and also make recommendations on how to work going forward with us.

Currently IAA has a network of 160 Affiliated Health Service Providers serving over 60,000 of our corporate clients across the country, represents 24% of the Health insurance market. IAA has been growing at 10% % over the past 2years.

“With over 18 years in the Ugandan market, we managed to develop and work with the largest network of health service providers and facilities in the Country. We have dedicated this day to appreciate and recognize them for being our loyal partners and backbone of the insurance business,” Mukoza urged.

Adding, we shall be rewarding some health service providers based on different claims parameters such as; compliance in the use of smart (Billing system), timely claims submission, ethical practice, client preference and loyalty.

Mukoza further noted that the insurance market has changed over the years and insured clients increasingly have more power and more choices on which particular facility they wish to receive their treatment from. Health service providers also share in this challenge of attracting them to their facilities.

Fraud continues to be a real challenge for insurance companies with both healthcare services and clients involved in the malpractices. This is a big detriment to the growth of the health insurance industry and IAA has developed new technology, strategies and policy to curb the issue.

The HSP workshop is intended to strengthen the partnership between IAA and their Affiliated Health Service Providers; appreciate and recognize them for their role and contribution to the business, introduce and promote them as partners to the IAA clientele.

IAA Healthcare is the leading Health Management organization in Uganda was initiated in June 2001 and has established itself as the leading HMO in Uganda that provides the most comprehensive medical schemes.