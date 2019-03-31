IAA engages human resource managers

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | In a bid to strengthen its relationship with human resource managers for different organisations, International Air Ambulance (IAA) held a breakfast dialogue at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on March 29.

The aim of the meeting was to expose opportunities for Ugandans to access high quality private healthcare in addition to ensuring human resource managers choose the best health insurance plans on behalf of their employees.

Herbert Mukoza, the IAA general manager said, they are enabling employees to have access to an integrated healthcare system while benefiting from the IAA synergies.

“This means they have access to many healthcare specialists under one roof who communicate and collaborate to provide the best possible treatment,” Mukoza said.

He added that with over 17 years in the Ugandan market, they have developed the largest network of healthcare providers and facilities in the country to better serve their clients.

“Our healthcare scheme is serviced by our own Hospital (IHK) and 16 IMC clinic’s network strategically spread across the country plus over 180 affiliate clinics and hospitals,” Mukoza said.

Going forward, he said that they are going to partner with the clients they serve and initiate workplace wellness programs to enable them attain greater productivity for staff, reduction in work related ill-health and injuries, decrease in absenteeism and staff turnover and also ensure a healthier environment for staff.

Currently IAA holds 50% of the market share on medical insurance revenue with a 20% growth over the past 2 years.