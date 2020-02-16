I will deal with questionable Court awards – Kafuuzi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The new Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi has said his first role in the Attorney General’s Office will be to deal with questionable court awards that are currently draining the judiciary.

Kafuuzi also the Kyaka South MP was on Wednesday sworn in at a function at State House Entebbe after a whole month of waiting following his appointment as Deputy Attorney General. The Appointments committee which vets Ministers had queried Kafuuzi’s experience as an advocate for the High Court, but later cleared him.

Now in an interview, Kafuuzi says that he is happy to take on the role and hopes to make some transformation in the office.

Government is currently struggling with billions of shillings in unpaid court awards and compensations, but some of them are questionable. Kafuuzi said he will be all out to work with the different people and see how best to strengthen the system to stop the hemorrhaging of resources.

He says he will also ensure that during his tenure the first excuse of under staffing is worked on to facilitate work.

He hopes that all these processes will improve how the Attorney General’s office handles the processes so that the public perception changes and improves on the office.

Kafuuzi also said he will learn from other senior and experienced persons in the office. According to Kafuuzi, learning in the legal profession does not stop, and he hopes that he will consult widely with more experienced persons and people who have held or worked in that office.

In August last year, the Public Accounts Committee-PAC of Parliament expressed concern at the huge amounts of unpaid court awards and compensations worth Shillings 663.9 billion. Some of the claims arise from cases of land compensation, evictions, war claims, recommendations from the Human Rights Commission arising from torture of civilians among others.

The role of the Attorney General or his Deputy is to give his or her advice and opinion in regards to contracts, agreements, treaties, conventions or any document to which Government is a party.

