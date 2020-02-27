I have handed over a united, vibrant church – Ntagali

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The outgoing Archbishop of the Church of Uganda the Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali handed over the administrative provincial office to the Archbishop-elect Rt. Rev. Dr Steven Kazimba Mugalu yesterday afternoon.

Ntagali told journalists during a press conference at the Church of Uganda provincial offices in Namirembe that the handover report generally entails the current state of the church, its complete and ongoing projects, finances, future plans, among others.

He described the handover as a sign of transparency also noting that what Archbishop-elect Kazimba was receiving is a united, vibrant church.

Ntagali officially introduced Kazimba and his wife Margaret to the provincial secretariat and said that such a transition is healthy for the province of the Church of Uganda.

The administrative handover comes three days ahead of the enthronement of Rt. Rev. Dr Steven Kazimba Mugalu as the 9th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda. The event will be held at St. Paul Cathedral Namirembe. A week later, Ntagali will equally relinquish the Episcopal and Ecclesiastical Authority of the Diocese of Kampala at All Saints’ Cathedral, Kampala.

He has served as Archbishop for 8 years since 2012 and some of his works are the completion of Church House, construction of a 5000 seater-Cathedral at Nakasero, installation of 23 Bishops across the province, starting a medical school- Uganda Christian University (UCU), School of Medicine at Mengo hospital and others.

Archbishop-elect Kaziimba noted that the handover was a great thing saying that he was grateful to the outgoing Archbishop and the work God has enabled him to accomplish.

He described the transition as a smooth one saying that since his election as 9th Archbishop, Ntagali has offered him a lot of guidance.

The Archbishop-elect said that he will be addressing his priorities for the Province after the enthronement on Sunday.

At the enthronement Service on March 1, the outgoing Archbishop Ntagali will hand over the Provincial Staff – a symbol of the Archbishop’s spiritual authority to the new Archbishop Kazimba. It is the same moment when Kazimba will renew his vows, and the Bishops will also pledge canonical obedience to him.

The Bishops will guide the new Archbishop to his Provincial Chair and place him on the Chair, symbolizing that they elected him to lead them and the entire Church of Uganda. The new Archbishop Kazimba will then read his Charge – a kind of manifesto and vision for his ministry, leadership, and strategic direction.

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church in North America, the Most Rev. Foley Beach will preach at the enthronement Service.

