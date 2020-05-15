Hungry Mukono residents block LC 5 chairperson demanding food relief

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mukono Local Council-LC 5 Chairperson, Andrew Ssenyonga was rescued from angry residents on Thursday who surrounded his vehicle demanding for food relief.

Ssenyonga had gone with a team of Uganda Red Cross Society-URCS officials to deliver food relief to commercial sex workers at Ggulu ward next to Wantoni trading center.

He was intercepted by angry residents who blocked Mutasiga road, which connects Jinja highway to Ssaza headquarters.

Some of the residents most especially women fell in the middle of the road blocking the chairperson’s vehicle for about 40 minutes.

Some of the women threatened to strip naked accusing the LC V chairperson of considering a small group yet they are equally affected by the lock down.

It took the intervention of Police and Local Defense Unit personnel to rescue Ssenyonga who had locked himself in the vehicle.

Rose Mwenyango, one of the residents, said the relief food distribution exercise has been politicized, saying the team has skipped several areas with vulnerable families without genuine reasons.

Jane Namalobo, another resident says they have pleaded with the District Task force severally for food relief but nothing has been done apart from telling them to wait at their homes.

Rehema Namugga, another resident claims that she used to depend on roadside vending and is now stranded at home with her children.

Muhammad Wasswa Takwana, a local council leader, says residents have been flocking his home in search of food relief since Monday this week. He says that he threatened with arrest when he tried to seek for support at the district.

The Mukono Resident District Commissioner-RDC, Fred Bamwiine has threatened to arrest whoever thinks of stirring violence because of food.

He notes that the district has received enough food items from the central government and will distribute it accordingly.

