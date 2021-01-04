Hundreds turn up on day one of voter location slip distribution in Kampala central

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was a huge turn up of voters at various parish offices in Kampala Central Division on Sunday during Day one of the voter location slip distribution exercise. The voter location slip distribution exercise, which commenced yesterday, will run until January 12, 2021, according to the Electoral Commission.

The location slip is meant to help the voters to locate their polling station. It shows the name, photo, date of birth, constituency, Sub County, parish and the polling station of a given voter. The EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, says the exercise is in response to complaints from some voters indicating that they are finding difficulties to locate their polling stations.

Our reporter visited Kisenyi 1 parish that comprises of Muzaana, Buwanika, Blue room and Central zones and found several volumes struggling to secure their voter location slips. Isa Kiwanuka, a resident of Muzaana zone, said the exercise was good but too slow since only one person is attending to the huge number of voters.

Vienne Male, another voter asked EC to find way of expediting the voter location distribution exercise. Ivan Mozy, another voters complained about the method being used to distribute the slips. He said the requiring voters to line up is slowing the process and compromising adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs since they cannot effectively observe social distancing.

Harima Nakyejwe, the Kisenyi 1 parish woman councilor who also showed up to pick her slip asked EC to come up with a list of the specific requirements for the voters, saying many people are still confused on what is required. Nebert Nimusiima, another voter wants the exercise extended to the village level to reduce on the congestion at the Parish level.

The situation wasn’t any different in Kagugube Parish. Francis Bbaale, a voter in Kagugube Parish told URN that he did not care the time he would spend in the queue provided he gets the slip.

Regan Kavuma, another voter said the slip saves time on polling day and advised other voters to embrace the exercise to avoid inconveniences on the polling day.

Rose Bako, another voter said the exercise had come a little late and would be inconveniencing to the working class given the remaining days to the polling day.

The exercise had not yet started in Area, Nakasero and, Kamwokya 11 parishes but the time our reporter visited them on Sunday. Officials advised the voters to return the later today.

Sam Lukoda, a voter in Mengo told URN that he was disappointed by the late start of the voter location slip distribution exercise since he may not get time to return to the parish. Ivan Wasswa, another voter found at Mengo parish officers told URN that several people had turned up to pick their slips but found the offices closed.

Derrick Ssekyazi, another voter says EC should have merged the voter register verification and slip distribution exercise to avoid such inconveniences.

********

URN