Hundreds line roads in Masaka to welcome Kabaka

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of Buganda Kingdom subjects in Masaka on Friday flooded roads to catch a glimpse of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. The Kabaka was travelling to Lwengo district for celebrations of his 28th coronation anniversary due today.

Security personnel had a tough time enforcing the Covid-19 safety guidelines as the Kabaka’s convoy drove through the area on Friday evening.

Jude Muleke, the Buganda Kingdom’s representative in Buddu County cautioned the loyalists against engaging in confrontations with the security personnel as they enforce the Covid-19 safety guidelines. He indicates that throughout all their preparations, they asked people to stay in their homes and virtually take part in the celebrations.

Moments before the Kabaka’s convoy approached Total High junction in Nyendo, people started gathering at different points of the road, despite attempts by the security personnel to stop them from crowding.

At some point, the security officers beat up some of the people to contain but in vain as crowds.

From Nyendo, the Kabaka used the Masaka-Mbarara bypass, heading to his Nkoni Palace, located in Lwengo district, however his convoy continued to meet various other groups of people waiting for him by the roadsides.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Greater Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson has criticized the subjects for failing to heed the guidelines that were issued by the security and the organizing committee.

He says that their teams have been put on standby to ensure that similar incidents don’t occur during and after the event.

