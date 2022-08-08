Hundreds flock Lira hospital for free eye treatment

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 500 people with different eye problems have turned up for free eye checkups and cataract surgery at Lira Regional Referral Hospital. The three days camp that started on Sunday is aimed at offering free eye health care to the community of Lango.

It is organized by the Pakistan Association-Lira with the support of the Overseas Pakistani Global Foundation Africa (OPGFA). Three ophthalmologists from Pakistan, the USA, and the UK are carrying out checkups and cataract surgeries. The group is hoping to offer service to over 1000 people with eye complications.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health Minister who flagged off the health camp acknowledged the impact of the Pakistani Association in the fight against eye infections across the country. According to Aceng, the burden of eye infections is high and such camps are highly encouraged, because they complement government efforts.

Patience Awor, a senior three student and resident of Ogur sub-county lost her sight two years ago. She says her mother’s attempt to treat her with herbal medicine worsened the condition and she can barely see. She is hopeful that she will get help.

Augustine Atine, a 72-year-old resident of Apac sub-county was diagnosed with cataracts in 2018 but he was never operated on due to the lack of money to foot the medical bills.

Atine is hoping that he will be operated upon and will return home a normal person.

Joyce Anyango, a resident of Agali sub-county in Lira district says she has been suffering for so long because no one informed her about such initiatives offering free eye checkups and treatment.

Mohammed Nawaz Ateeq, the President of the Pakistan Community in Lira, says that the eye camp is part of the cooperation and social responsibility to the community of Lango that has for long supported their business.

*****

URN