Hundreds flee homes in Kitgum for fear of reprisal atacks

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of residents from Palwo clan in Latuturu village in Omiya Anyima Sub-county, Kitgum district have fled from their homes for fear of revenge attacks.

The locals along with their village chairperson abandoned their homes on Sunday following the disappearance of a man from pajong clan who is suspected to have been killed over a land dispute on Saturday night.

More than 3,000 hectares of land in Alima Lagot village has been under contention among pajong clan members since last year. The dispute dragged in a section of palwo clan members who stood to support some disgruntled Pajong clan members who lost ownership rights for parts of the land.

It is reported that Justine Okwi, a farmer from Lyelukwa village in Pela Parish was attacked and suspected to have been killed by unknown men armed with machetes, bows and arrows on Saturday night in Latuturu village.

His disappearance comes nearly a week after 21 members of the Pajong clan were attacked and injured by suspected disgruntled members of pajong clan accompanied by their allies in Palwo.

One of the locals who preferred anonymity due to sensitivity of the matter says that Okwi could have been targeted by the attackers over the land dispute.

He notes that Okwi was riding a motorcycle to his home on a fateful evening. He says that a group of 25 men armed with machete, bows and arrows were cited that evening combing the village plotting revenge against their Pajong clan rivals.

A joint security force comprising the Police and Army led by the Kitgum Resident District commissioner William Komakech on Monday morning combed the alleged scene where Okwi was suspected to be attacked from. The team discovered a shirt and jacket suspected to belong to Okwi that were partially buried in a garden by his attackers.

Kitgum LCV Chairperson Jackson Omona regretted the incident and called on the security personnel to expedite their investigation into the matter.

He discouraged the clan members against carrying any further revenge attack citing that only dialogue can settle down the dispute.

While addressing Pajong clan members at the crime scene, Komakech says security has taken up investigations into the alleged attack. He says that the search for Okwi who is suspected to have been killed is on-going and notes that the perpetrators will be hunted and brought to justice.

At least six women among them an expectant woman and five young children who had been held hostage in a grass-thatched hut by angry Pajong clan members were rescued by security.

The women who sustained body injuries after being beaten were rushed in the afternoon for medical treatment at Omiya Anyima Health Center III.

*******

URN