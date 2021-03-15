Human rights Committee calls for post-election reconciliation in Masaka

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Religious and other opinion leaders have been asked to lead post-election reconciliation processes for the recovery of persons traumatised by events from the recent general election.

The call was made by the Human Rights Committee of Parliament which is currently conducting public hearings about the violations that marred the recent elections across the country. This includes the excessive use of force by law enforcement agents, resulting in the killing and wounding of civilians, and arbitrary arrests and detentions of opposition supporters.

The recommendation was made after statements of anger and retribution from several victims of human rights violations that came to testify before the committee, as it inquired into reports of violations that occurred in the Greater Masaka region.

Frank Kasule and Zainabu Namugumya, some of the victims who sustained gun wounds during sporadic protests that emerged after the declaration of presidential results accused security agencies of targeting them even when they were not part of the protests. Kasule accused the security agencies of exhibiting biases against opposition supporters and agents.

He narrated how he how was arrested before with his gun wounds and detained in a military barracks at Kissajagirwa where he was inhumanely treated.

Gulu Municipality MP Lyandro Komakech noted that the testimonies from victims in the area are indicators of a deep political conflict with a potential of progressing into a deep crisis if the responsible local stakeholders don’t find time to reconcile the parties involved.

He says that his interaction with the different groups of people established that many people that were affected by the violations are still living with a lot of bitterness against their violators.

Lucy Achiro, the MP for Aruu North County challenged the Office of the Masaka Resident District Commissioner to take the lead in forging post-election reconciliation in the area, arguing the situation seems to be fragile.

URN