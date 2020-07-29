Human resource director meets DPCs, RPCs over personnel management

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police human resource director, Brig Jesse Kamunanwire has held an adhoc meeting with all Regional and District Police Commanders to discuss the management of their personnel.

According to sources, the meeting that was held on Tuesday also discussed issues raised by junior staff on the management style of their superiors, deployment and command.

“They were summoned by HRM director. The entire meeting rotated on how they can establish and strengthen their personnel. Lack of skills on management of personnel is one of the key issues raised by their juniors and it was discussed at length,” the source said.

Uganda Radio Network –URN has seen a letter that summoned the commanders signed by Senior Commissioner of Police –SCP, John Geoffrey Musana.

The urgently summoned commanders range from the rank of Superintendent of Police –SP to Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP.

The meeting was attended by Manafwa DPC, Boniface Kinyera, Bududa DPC, Jaffar Magyezi, Rukungiri DPC, Moses Nanoka, Lwengo DPC, Felix Mugizi, Kibuku DPC, Ignitious Agaba and Pallisa DPC, Godfrey Bagonza.

Others who attended the meeting are Gilbert Ocakacon from Ntungamo, Robert Agaba from Ibanda, Justus Niyonzima from Butaleja, Gastone Twinamasiko from Kween and Rogers Mugabi from Nebbi.

The HRM Directorate was represented by Muhammad Byansi and Flavia Musimenta, Uganda Revenue Authority was represented by Abel Kyoto Barugahare while Masaka was represented by Elias Bairuka, Owen Nahabwe and Dennis Kanakuleta.

According to sources, Brig Kamunanwire also discussed how various personnel deployed in various districts should be managed during this electioneering period.

“Some of commanders explained that they need more personnel especially during this electioneering period. HRM also informed the officers that they must know the whereabouts of their officers at all times,” source said.

URN