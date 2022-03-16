HRNJ joins legal battle seeking release of Alternative Digitalk staff

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Another set of human rights lawyers under the instructions of Human Rights Network for Journalists-HRNJ have petitioned the High Court in Kampala demanding for the production of the bodies of the detained presenters of Alternative Digitalk, an online TV, whether dead or alive.

Those detained are: Norman Tumuhimbise, Arnold Musoke, Faridah Bikobere, Jeremiah Mukiibi, Tumusiime Kato, Lillian Luwedde, Teangel Nabukeera, Rogers Turyahabwe and Jjeje Wabyona.

The lawyers from Wameli and Company Advocates have sued the Attorney General, the Inspector General of Police, the Commandant Special Investigations Directorate-Kireka and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence upon instructions from HRNJ given to them immediately after the arrest of the said presenters.

In their case supported by the affidavit sworn by Francis Nyakoojo, an advocate, the lawyers contend that the detained presenters were arrested on March 10th 2022 while at their offices at Kintu zone, Lukuli parish, Makindye Division in Kampala by police officers and other plain-clothed operatives armed with all kinds of guns.

Evidence before court indicates that the plain-clothed men pounced and grabbed the said presenters and brutally dragged them into waiting numberless vans and taken to an unknown destination.

“I, applicants lawyers and relatives have tried to access them from the known detention facilities including SIU Kireka, CMI Mbuya, Jinja Road Police Station and Katwe Police Station but in vain”, reads Nyakoojo’s affidavit.

It adds: “It is now well over 48 hours but the applicants have not been produced before any court of law nor formally charged with any offense known under the law.”

Geoffrey Turyamusiima, an advocate from Wameli and Company Advocates said the presenters were taken with some of their media equipment to unknown places.

According to Turyamusiima, the continued illegal detention of their clients is a contravention of their right to personal liberty and in the interest of justice they want court to order the respondents to bring them to court whether dead or alive and explain why they have been held beyond the mandatory 48 hours.

On his part, the Executive Director of HRNJ Robert Sempala, told Uganda Radio Network that they tried to access Kireka and CMI Mbuya but they were denied access and they are now wondering about the condition of the Digitalk staff.

The case by HRNJ comes a day after four law firms represented by lawyers Eron Kiiza, Luyimbazi Nalukoola, Samuel Wanda and Micheal Aboneka filed an application before Nakawa Magistrate Court seeking for unconditional release of the presenters.

Although the case in the High Court has not yet been fixed for hearing, the case before Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court is fixed for hearing today March 16th 2022.

The arrest of the group came barely a week after their leader Tumuhimbise issued notices on social media platforms announcing the launch of a book titled “The Komanyoko Politics, Liars and Accomplices and Unsowing the Mustard Seed”.

The launch was expected to take place at the end of this month at Imperial Royale Hotel.

