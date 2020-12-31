How Ugandans plan to celebrate new year’s eve

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | For many Ugandans, 2020 was a ‘wasted’ year. Jobs were lost and millions of lives were at stake as COVID-19 ravaged the country and the entire world.

But the year, that locked down many dreams, seems to finally be coming to an end as we match into the eve of yet another year. However, this time it comes with so many firsts as the country maintains restrictions on nighttime movement, bars and clubs will still be closed and there will be no overnight prayers or even fireworks at midnight.

Uganda Radio Network spoke with some Ugandans who have shared how they will be crossing over to 2021.

Tom Awilu, a resident of Kampala says that he has ended recent years in prayer at Kololo Airstrip. But this time around, because there will be no prayer night they will have daytime celebrations in the church and wait for the midnight hour on television.

Walakira Hussein, says his new years celebration has been marked with outdoor activities and parties including watching fireworks, but will only rely on television and media events this time.

Robert Ndawula, a resident of Kamwokya says that he hopes to invite a few people home to discuss politics on new years eve, but also enjoy time with his family.

Joseph Ssentamu, a bodaboda rider says that for him, the new year crossover was about having fun, celebrating with friends and monitoring events around the country. It also came with more work and therefore more earnings, which is unlikely to be the case today.

David Mawera, another Kampala resident says that over the years, he had written resolutions, a practice he is skipping this year, and let God take charge. He has also opted to spend the day with family in prayer.

George William Nsababira, says that he intends to have an in house celebration with drinks and music at home.

Faith Naafu, a shop attendant in Kampala says that this new year she will be with her family and that is what matters on a day like this.

********

URN