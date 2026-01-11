How to develop everyday financial habits that build lasting stability

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | For many Ugandans, the dream of financial independence often feels distant, and overshadowed by unpredictable income streams, high living costs, and the daily pressures of survival.

According to financial experts, true and lasting stability doesn’t come from luck, inheritance, or sudden windfalls, but from discipline, planning, and small daily habits that strengthen financial control and resilience.

According to Mark Muyobo, CEO NCBA Bank Uganda, the country’s economy today runs on two powerful engines- cash and mobile money, because everyone relies on these tools for daily trade, payments, and savings.

He however warned that digital convenience comes at a price, because it makes it easy to lose sight of where your money goes.

“A few thousand shillings spent on airtime, transport, or lunch may seem small, but these micro- expenditures quickly add up. Without a deliberate effort to track spending, even the most hardworking individuals find themselves wondering where their income disappeared,” Muyobo said, adding that managing money successfully in not entirely about how much a person earns, but how they manage what they already have.

“The fundamental difference between a life of financial stress and one of financial peace often lies in simple, everyday habits, such as saving before spending, budgeting for essentials, and actively avoiding unnecessary debt,” Muyobo said.

He said these financial habits can empower you to spot the small, unnoticed leaks, such as impulse purchases or daily indulgences that silently erode your savings, and noted that due to digital disruptions, it is easy to lose sight of where your money goes, highlighting the need for constant vigilance.

He said financial awareness is the first step toward control, because by knowing where your money goes, you can identify wasteful habits early and learn to plug spending leaks, cultivating financial mindfulness, a state of being conscious and intentional with every shilling you spend.

Muyobo also called for spending at least five minutes each evening to review your daily money movements, to cultivate awareness, accountability, and intentionality in how you handle money.

He said it is also important to reflect on whether your spending aligned with your priorities and adjust your next day’s plan accordingly.

“Finally, commit to saving as a must-pay bill, not an afterthought by setting aside a portion of your income the moment it comes in. This daily check-in, paired with consistent saving, forms the backbone of lasting financial stability and smarter money decisions,” he said.

According to Judith Ssennoga, an accountant, from every income one receives, whether salary, commission, or business earnings, they should make it a rule to save before they spend.

“Start small by setting aside at least 5% to 10% of your income, and automate the process through standing orders or recurring mobile money transfers to your savings account. Automation ensures consistency and shields you from the temptation to skip saving during financially tight months,” she said.

Ssennoga said you should also strengthen your discipline by using structured, high-commitment platforms like digital tools such as NCBA’s Mokash solution, which makes saving convenient.

She explained that saving automatically helps you build wealth without depending on willpower, and allows you to gradually create an emergency fund, accumulate capital for investment, and gain peace of mind.

“Over time, these small amounts grow through the power of compounding, where your savings begin earning returns on top of previous gains, and this is how modest habits lead to lasting financial independence,” she said.

She emphasized that debt in itself is not bad, because when used wisely, it can be a powerful tool for progress. However, borrowing for the wrong reasons or under unfair terms is the real problem, because it leads to debt traps.

“Debt should work for you, not against you. Use it as a tool to expand your earning potential, not as a shortcut to comfort,” Ssennoga said.

She said digital banking tools have revolutionized how people manage money, because with just a smartphone, you can monitor expenses, set saving goals, and even invest.

According to Muyobo, Automated savings options allow customers to transfer funds to investment or goal-based accounts without manual intervention through the Mokash Solution.

He said these digital solutions bridge the gap between intention and action, because they transform vague goals into measurable progress and empower users to take control of their financial journey.