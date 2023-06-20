How Rwenzuru king was set free

The secret moves involving Gen. Saleh

Kampala, Uganda | MUBATSI ASINJA HABATI | On June 14, the Directorate of Public Prosecution dropped charges of terrorism, treason, murder and aggravated robbery among others against the cultural leader of Rwenzururu Kingdom, Charles Wesley Mumbere and 217 others. The DPP’s dropping of the charges followed the accused 218 applying for and being granted amnesty.

However, two others who are on the charge sheet, Thembo Kitsumbire, former culture minister and one Kamada Masereka did not apply for amnesty and therefore proceedings against them will continue and will appear before court on 13 July. The Obusinga attorney said Kitsumbire feigned ignorance of amnesty.

Following the DPP’s prayer, Justice Alice Komuhangi dismissed all the charges preferred against Omusinga (king) and 217 co-accused. The judge also ordered the unconditional release of the accused that were on remand in Jinja and Luzira prisons for seven years.

Omusinga and 219 others were arrested in November 2016 following a Uganda military raid on the Buhikira palace in Kasese town that left over 150 people dead including 16 police officers. Since then Omusinga and his loyalists have been battling the criminal cases in court.

Seven years since their arrest the state has dropped the charges and set them free. Frenzied celebrations broke out in the Rwenzori Mountains on hearing the news that their king had been set free. The next day as UPDF buses delivered the kingdom loyalists that had been in jail since 2016, at Rwenzori Square in Kasese town, thousands of people cheered along.

This comes after a protracted effort of negotiations between the Central Government and Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu (OBR). The negotiations began soon after the arrests. Days after the devastating palace attack, a team of 23 elders from OBR that included the bothers of Omusinga, his mother, and wife (Nyabaghole) met with President Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe in attempt to plead for the release of Omusinga. But then the President told them the issue of Omusinga was a matter of the judiciary to decide.

As investigations into the attack continued, voices were increasingly calling for reconciliation and release of Omusinga and his loyalists. At the end of 2017, a year after the Kasese palace attack, the Museveni government appointed a team led by Dr. Ambrose Agona of NARO which included Gen. Wilson Mbadi, Col. Nkojo, Chris Kaijuka, Sara Kagingo, and Prof. Tarsis Kabwegyere to interact with the Rwenzururu team led by Agnes Ithungu (wife to Omusinga), Edwin Kugonza, Enoch Muhindo, Alfred Makasi, and Juliet Bakako, to champion peace and stability in Rwenzori region. The team of 10 was tasked to come up with a list of key facts and areas of concern from the historical perspective progressively to the recent years highlighting what must never go wrong again.

The Dr Agona team has been meeting several stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the OBR question. The team made its report and recommendations to Government in 2018. Since then behind the scenes meetings have been held between OBR royal family and selected elders to negotiate with government to ensure an out of court settlement.

Sources say at one time, the talks were not moving fast as neither party was willing to give in to the demands of the other. The negotiating teams had to be changed or beefed up over and over until the Omusinga was convinced to take amnesty.

Christopher Kibanzanga, brother to Omusinga and former minister in Museveni’s government told The Independent that the dropping of charges is good news for the people and peace in Rwenzori region. “We now have to go the drawing board and implement resolutions in Kajura report and resolutions of Gen. Saleh/Agona report,” Kibanzanga said.

This is confirmation that Gen. Salim Saleh has been playing behind the scenes to ensure the OBR question is settled. It should be recalled that towards the last general elections, Gen. Saleh camped in Rwenzori in what he called rallying people there towards development.

Former leader of opposition Winni Kizza said much as the Omusinga and his minders have been released after seeking amnesty, “it is time for our people to move forward and concentrate on development.” The local leaders are preparing for return of Omusinga who has not publicly been to Rwenzori since he was arrested in November 2016.

Prior to the 2021 elections there was anticipation the Rwenzururu king would be released but government released on bail 132 suspects out of 200 in December 2020 instead. It is believed the 132, who included palace cooks, domestic workers and royal guards were suspected to have committed less serious crimes.