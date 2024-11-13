How New Zealand’s Gambling Harm Strategy Will Impact Online Casinos

Governments across the globe are concerned about the rapid evolution of the iGaming sector and its harmful influence on populations’ well-being, and New Zealand is no exception. It’s no secret that gambling activities can result in unpleasant consequences like compulsive behaviours and addictions, and not every user can control themselves when engaging in this risky entertainment.

The NZ authorities have recently initiated industry amendments to make in-country casinos more controlled and regulated. The change has become controversial among Kiwis, so let’s explore the drawbacks and opportunities of the proposed Gambling Harm Strategy.

Updated New Zealand Online Gambling Regulations

The country is one of the largest casino destinations globally, with the market size projected to reach $1.25 billion by the end of 2024. According to reports, over 80% of Kiwis engage in this risky activity, and many visitors opt for casino tourism. Land-based gaming venues are legal in the state, while their digital competitors have long remained a grey zone in the jurisdiction.

The iGaming sector in the country lacked control, which led to an increased number of people suffering from related disorders. Currently, approximately 3% of adult Kiwis are experiencing gambling problems, and the government has already initiated particular reforms to decrease this number and guarantee a better environment for those at risk.

Authorities have already accepted the strategy for licensing online casinos in the jurisdiction, and the regulatory basis will come into force by 2026. In addition to the new legislation, the Minister of Health has recently proposed a plan for lowering gambling threats: have a look at the details.

Reducing Gambling Harm in New Zealand: New Strategy for Risk Minimization

The NZ government is now working on a three-year plan to prevent gambling-related disorders among the country’s residents and provide them with fair and transparent conditions.

Open consultations were held last month, and the decision was made to run additional initiatives to promote a responsible attitude to this entertainment. The draft of the new policy has already been published and will come into force the following year.

Impact of Changes on NZ Online Casinos

Although the latest amendments aim to minimise the harmful impact of the iGaming sector on those at risk of gambling disorders, market players have controversial opinions on this point. At first glance, the strategy is nothing but beneficial.

Online casinos will be obliged to provide round-the-clock access to support groups so that everyone negatively affected by uncontrolled habits can get the necessary assistance.

The Number of Gaming Sites Will Decrease

Until the new legislation comes into force, online casinos in New Zealand can obtain offshore licensing and operate in the country without restrictions. However, the changes in the regulatory basis will make the work of gambling operators more complicated.

First, every platform will be required to receive certification from the local authority. The supervising body has already announced that the number of issued licences will be limited. Therefore, some companies will be forced to leave the market or operate illegally.

Another challenge for digital casinos is increased taxation since they must pay 12% of their annual revenue to the country’s budget. Platforms registered overseas will be taxed even higher. The Offshore Gambling Duty implies a 25% tax for each company entering the NZ sector.

Increased Engagement in Gambling Support Groups

Players negatively affected by online casinos should eliminate their harmful habits. Leaving the site and passing treatment are among the most effective strategies the Ministry of Health aims to promote. Such an approach can affect user retention on gambling platforms and reduce their profits in the long run.

On the other hand, users passing appropriate therapies are educated about safer gaming behaviours and develop healthy habits. Players can return to the activity after the treatment, and it’s highly possible that they will return to the same online casino.

Enhancing Social Responsibility and Trust

In-country licensed online casinos are usually more trusted among potential customers, so Kiwis are likely to choose them when searching for a gambling destination. Being responsible and adhering to nationwide gambling standards increases the operator’s reputation and helps it gain more loyal members.

This point will eventually benefit companies that are compliant with NZ regulations and boost their popularity in the state and beyond.

Final Thoughts

The NZ government has initiated strengthening control over the iGaming sector since it has remained a grey zone in the country for years. The latest updates will increase the reliability of in-country platforms and promote a healthy approach to this entertainment among Kiwis.

Even though the addiction percentage is not high in New Zealand compared to other states, it is still a nationwide problem that affects the overall population’s well-being.

The Harm Prevention Strategy is under discussion now, but it mainly concentrates on providing timely support to compulsive players. The market is likely to witness a decrease in online casinos, but this change will become beneficial in the long run.