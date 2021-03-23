How CCTVs pinned police constable in attempted robbery of UGX 7 billion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Crime Intelligence has arrested a Police Constable and four other civilians on allegations of raiding the home of businessman, Godfrey Saka, in Kasangati in an attempt to rob him of 7 Billion Shillings.

Constable Joshua Mugoya and his alleged accomplices have been on the police’s wanted list since last month. The group is now in custody after they were arrested by crime intelligence under the command of Thomas Kasimo.

Saka’s home was raided by a group of six men armed with machetes and fence cutters on the night of February 17. The attackers cut the fence and scaled over the perimeter wall. The suspects cut Saka’s wife, Kevin Uwera and a wife to the security guard Bernard Batre.

Uwera and Batre in their statements indicated that the robbers demanded USD 2 Million amounting to over 7 billion shillings in Uganda currency. They claimed that it had been left in the house by Saka who was not at home at the moment.

“We said we did not know the money they were talking about. They responded by beating and cutting us. They had pangas and others sharp object,” Uwera said.

The attackers ransacked the house but failed to locate the 7 billion shillings. After failing to see the money, they picked the little that was in the house and retreated. Police upon being alerted about the incident, they retrieved the hidden CCTV cameras at the house and security cameras in the areas.

Among the group captured by CCTV, police show someone resembling Constable Mugoya. The crime intelligence team decided to track the movements of Mugoya and established he had been meeting the group sighted in the footage.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, said crime intelligence after establishing facts that Mugoya was part of the robbers, he was arrested.

“It was established that the scheme to rob Saka’s house was orchestrated by Mugoya a police officer attached to Kasangati Police Station,” Owoyesigyire said.

Mugoya, according to crime intelligence, was approached by Moses Ruhindi, who convinced him how he was going to get rich in just hours if he accepted to be part of their plan to steal USD 2 Million.

Ruhindi, in his statement also pins one Muzeyi and a friend to Saka for planning the deal. Muzeyi told Ruhindi, that he heard Saka talking about the money in his house.

Police investigations have revealed that when Mugoya heard of getting more than 500 Million shillings if the deal succeeded, he accepted. Mugoya also looked for other three bodied and known criminals with who they raided the home.

“Investigations have shown that Joshua [Mugoya] later got in touch with other criminals like Galiwango Ali aka Kapafu and Juuko Patrick. The three Ruhindi, Mugoya and Muzeyi later met at a bar in Kasangati where they concluded the robbery plan,” Owoyesigyire said.

The group has since accepted to have been part and parcel of the raid and robbery at Saka’s home. Crime intelligence is currently looking for one other accomplice, Wasswa Hakim, who is still at large.

The mode of robbery crime intelligence says is similar to other robberies that happened in other places of Kasangati and Kawempe. Owoyesigyire said investigations have been extended to establish Constable Mugoya and the group were behind Kawempe, Kasangati and other neighbouring places.

Mugoya’s development comes at the time Professional Standards Unit –PSU headed by Sarah Kibwika is expected to release a list of more than 100 police officers going to be dismissed over corruption, bribery and robbery.

