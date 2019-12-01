How CCTV helped police trace serial murderer Walusimbi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Early this week, police arrested rapist, murderer and robber Baker Walusimbi over new robbery crimes.

Walusimbi had been released barely a year ago on charges of rape and murder of girls, offences he had committed several years ago.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the re-arrest of Walusimbi over fresh robbery charges he allegedly committed on November 7th when he robbed unsuspecting ladies he had offered a lift at Entebbe Road.

It all started when a female lady opened a case at Lubowa Police Station along Entebbe Road on CRB 228/19 alleging that a male driver who had offered them a lift at Nasser Road in Kampala turned against them and robbed them at gunpoint.

“The female said that on the 7/11/19 while at Nasser Road in the company of her sister waiting for public means/ motor vehicles heading to Entebbe, there came a man driving a Toyota Wish blue in colour Reg. No. UBF 640V and asked them to board to Entebbe. The driver was wearing a black jacket and white cap,” Owoyesigyire said quoting the complainant’s statement at Lubowa Police Station.

The unsuspecting ladies boarded and were later joined by a third unknown lady. Walusimbi allegedly decided to branch off Entebbe Rd to Kigo Road driving inside while threatening the occupants. He allegedly told the ladies that he is a killer who had been hired to kill unknown ladies, but the victims had fallen in the trap but would not kill them.

“The victims further stated that he stopped and ordered them out while pointing a pistol unto them hence leaving their properties such as 2 mobile phones, 20 new hand bags, money cash 3,900,000shs, clothes, National ID, a pair of shoes all to value at approximately 10,150,000shs,” added Owoyesigyire.

Upon recording the victim’s accounts, police launched a hunt for the vehicle whose number plate the victims had noted. Lubowa police liaised with counterparts at Kampala Central Police Station- CPS and Katwe.

A team was formed up to trace for the Motor vehicle through CCTV footages and radio communications were sent this putting the vehicle on wanted. Police netted Walusimbi at Nakasero seemingly unaware that he was being hunted. He was in the very vehicle he had used to rob the ladies.

Walusimbi was detained at CPS, but later picked by detectives from Lubowa that tasked him to lead the investigators to his home at Centenary zone, Makindye Division, in Kampala.

“He was immediately detained at CPS Kampala. An officer from Lubowa proceeded to CPS to pick him and from there proceeded to the suspect’s place of Residence in for a search before coming to Lubowa where items such as white cap, insecticide Bop, 3photocopies of PF18, 4phone receipts and 4 female passport photographs were recovered,” said Owoyesigyire.

Other items detectives picked from Walusimbi’s home include; High Court Indictment of Kajjansi CRB 1037/2005 for the previous murder and out of prison on bail, six Sim Cards, five flushes, were also collected.

With Walusimbi now in custody, investigators are continuing to investigate proof of motor vehicle ownership, tracking the stolen phones, analyzing exhibits and hunt for the pistol he allegedly used to rob the ladies.

URN