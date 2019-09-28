How Angolan team ejected KCCA FC in CAF Champions League

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Premier League champions KCCA FC have failed to progress to the group stage of the lucrative CAF Champions League.

KCCA FC settled for a 1-1 draw against Atletico Petroleos De Luanda in the return leg of the second round played at the Star Times Stadium.

The draw means the Angolan League Champions qualify on an away goal’s rule since the first leg ended goalless.

From the star of the game KCCA FC pushed players upfront, but conceded from a penalty after 37 minutes. KCCA FC’s advancing goalkeeper Charles Lukwago brought down Isaac Mensah in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Skipper Ricardo Job Estevao Estevao made no mistake converting from the spot. KCCa FC’s Allan Okello soon had his shot parried back into play by the Angolan goalkeeper Elber Jorge Mota Fail Delgado.

In the second half KCCA FC returned with hunger to get a goal as Muzamiru Mutyaba, Mike Mutayba and Okello dictated the pace of the game.

After 58 minutes a poor clearance by the visiting side gave defender Mustafa Kizza chance to shot the ball into the net. Later KCCA had some missed chances through Okello and Mutyaba as the Angolan side threw all men at the back.

It was a heart break for the KCCA FC fans at the end of the game, while the few Angolan fans who traveled with the team celebrated qualifying for the CAF Champions League group stage. KCCA FC will now drop to the second Tier CAF Confederations Cup where they will play one round and if they win over two legs qualify for the group stage.

“We did not play well today and am not happy that the boys did not execute,” said KCCA FC’s coach Mike Hillary Mutebi after the game.

On Saturday, Uganda’s representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup Proline FC face Rwanda’s AS Kigali in the return leg. The first leg played in Kigali two weeks ago ended 1-1.

