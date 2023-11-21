Hong Kong- based hotel group to manage Kenya’s Nairobi Safari Club

Safari Club by Swiss-Belhotel boasts 146 rooms, ranging from studio and panorama rooms to executive and presidential suites

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | On the eve of its 40th anniversary, the Nairobi Safari Club has signed a management partnership deal with global hotel operator Swiss-Belhotel International to manage the iconic all-suite hotel in the heart of Nairobi, Kenya.

The management partnership with Nairobi Safari Club is part of Swiss-Belhotel International’s Africa portfolio expansion strategy for the Hong Kong-based global hotel management group that focuses on the unique fusion of Swiss hospitality professionalism with Asian passion for service.

Located at the 16-storey Lilian Towers, Nairobi Safari Club by Swiss-Belhotel owned by local hospitality investment firm Mukawa (Hotels) Holdings Ltd, is Nairobi’s only all-suite hotel and stands out as a landmark in the Central Business District (CBD) area, thanks to its award-winning architectural design.

As part of the strategic partnership, the four-star hotel established in 1984 by the late Kenyan Businessman and legislature, Stanley Munga Githunguri, will be rebranded as Nairobi Safari Club by Swiss-Belhotel.

Speaking when they jointly confirmed the partnership, Directors of Mukawa (Hotels) Holdings Ltd, Clare Njeri Githunguri and Lilian Joy Nyagaki Githunguri, said plans are underway to revamp the facilities and service offering of the Nairobi Safari Club by Swiss-Belhotel.

“We are pleased to announce the management partnership with Swiss-Belhotel International, one of the global hotel operators who share in our dream and passion for delivering a world-class city hotel,” the duo said.

“The overall revamp and uplift of the product and services at Nairobi Safari Club by Swiss-Belhotel will be executed in line with Swiss-Belhotel International’s 36-year-old expertise and its philosophy of “Passion and Professionalism™.”

The partnership, including international marketing business management and talent development, comes hot on the heels of the recent naming of Nairobi as the best city destination globally in the just released Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2024.

Nairobi Safari Club by Swiss-Belhotel boasts 146 rooms, ranging from studio and panorama rooms to executive and presidential suites. It offers extensive conferencing facilities, including a 300-guest capacity grand ballroom.

The hotel also features a unique outdoor pool, a spa (with sauna and massage therapy), a modern and fully equipped gym. Other amenities include a well-stocked bar, two restaurants, round-the-clock room service, complimentary Wi-Fi access throughout the hotel, and secure private car parking facilities for hotel guests.

On his part, Swiss-Belhotel International’s Chairman and President, Gavin M. Faull said: “As the tourism industry continues to grow in Africa, we are seeing an increased appetite for our world-class brands from hotel owners in the continent. Our accelerated growth trajectory in Nairobi reflects our confidence in the Kenyan market.”

Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President of Operations and Development, EMEA & India, and Senior Vice President of Group Human Resources and Talent Development at Swiss-Belhotel International, added: “This is a significant milestone for us. With an eye on the changing market dynamics, we are strategically building our portfolio to inspire more guests to experience our brands and hotels. Nairobi Safari Club’s iconic status and Swiss-Belhotel International’s operational excellence will undoubtedly create a unique hospitality offering in the heart of Nairobi.”