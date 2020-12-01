Homosexuality suspect now held on murder charge

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 33-year old man who spent six months after being accused of having sex with another man is back in the cells, this time charged with murdering a man who testified against him in the older case.

Emmanuel Oweka, a resident of Forgod Parish, Bardege -Layibi Division in Gulu City was arrested on Monday following the death of a 53 year old man identified as Edward Okwera.

Okwera, a resident of Patuda Parish, Bardege -Layibi Division in Gulu City reportedly left home on Saturday 28th for his business of selling water but did not return home, only to be found dead on Sunday morning in front of a bar at Forgod trading center in Bardege -Layibi Division.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson told URN in an interview that the suspect was immediately arrested following the death of Okwera because Okwera was a witness in a case in which Oweka was remanded to Gulu Prison for six months last year. Oweka was then arrested for having sexual intercourse with another man only identified as Alaba and while in remand, he reportedly vowed several times to kill Okwera for testifying against him.

Okema also revealed that what further pins Oweka is that he was the first to be spotted at the crime scene when no one else had arrived. Preliminary observation of the deceased’s body indicated that he was kicked severally times and stamped on, which could have led to his death.

Okema added that the body of the deceased was taken to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary for postmortem while the suspect is detained at Gulu Central Police Station to aid investigation into the murder case under Gulu CRB 1343/2020.

Murder is contrary to section 188 of the Penal Code Act of 1950.

********

URN